Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

