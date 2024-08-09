Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. 1,212,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,095. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

