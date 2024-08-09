Status Hits Market Capitalization of $85.34 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $85.34 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,406.10 or 0.96977462 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02184771 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,717,178.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.