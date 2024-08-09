Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.28

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 769037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

