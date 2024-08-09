Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.71.

GNRC opened at $141.53 on Monday. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

