Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

