STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Get STERIS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Stock Up 2.7 %

STE traded up $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $239.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,162. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.