Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.56 ($0.62) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €20.18 ($22.18). The company had a trading volume of 321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,533. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

