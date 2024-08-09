Stifel Canada Weighs in on Coveo Solutions Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

CVO stock remained flat at C$6.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

