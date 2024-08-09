StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $489.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

