StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 178,338 shares of company stock valued at $185,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.00% of the company's stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

