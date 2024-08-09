StockNews.com Downgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Hold

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 746,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,343,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

