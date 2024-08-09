StockNews.com Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CRMT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. 20,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

