StockNews.com Lowers Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Hold

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,399. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

