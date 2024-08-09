StockNews.com Upgrades Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to “Buy”

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

