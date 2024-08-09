Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.32

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 182252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.