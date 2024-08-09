Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $37,093.23 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.36 or 0.04274469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

