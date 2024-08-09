Stratis Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $87,510.32 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.61 or 0.04340161 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00036480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

