Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $52.92. 2,870,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

