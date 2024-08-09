Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,606,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,551,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

