SurgePays (SURG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect SurgePays to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). SurgePays had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts expect SurgePays to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SURG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 41,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,029. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,540.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,540.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $110,367.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,758.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,265 shares of company stock worth $273,767 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

