Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $34.06. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 1,640,051 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after buying an additional 721,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $29,105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $33,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

