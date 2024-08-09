Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 610 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.04. 529,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,555. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

