Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $13,204,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 527,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.