Symmetry Partners LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,854,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 365,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

LYB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.69. 709,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,107. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.