Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.16. The stock had a trading volume of 975,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

