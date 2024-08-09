T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Sells $2,933,030.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $194.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

