Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 2.2 %

TAIT opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

