Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Tapestry Stock Up 4.5 %

Tapestry stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3,326.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,066 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

