Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 452,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,060. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

