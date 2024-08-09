Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 225509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tarku Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

