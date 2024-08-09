Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $23.61

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $27.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 356,080 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

