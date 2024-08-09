TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$300.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$286.85.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$211.22 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$270.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

