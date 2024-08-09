TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Down 7%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.98. 115,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 118,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $765.71 million, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.