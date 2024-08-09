TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

TIXT stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

