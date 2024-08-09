Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.650 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.94. 345,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,228. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

