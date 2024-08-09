Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.