The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 497,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,641. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183,379 shares of company stock valued at $79,577,951. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.