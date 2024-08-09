The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.00. 1,164,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.59 and its 200-day moving average is $339.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

