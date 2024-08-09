The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $32.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HASI. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of HASI opened at $31.26 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

