The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,383.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 382,424 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. 5,098,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

