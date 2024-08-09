The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,094,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 199,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

