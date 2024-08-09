The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,575,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

