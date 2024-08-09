Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Raised to $4.40 at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.40 to $4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TWKS opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.