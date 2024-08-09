Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.85. 11,658,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

