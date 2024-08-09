Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 15900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TI

Titan Mining Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,012.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining

(Get Free Report)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.