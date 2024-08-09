Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.69 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.65 or 0.00011000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $22.69 billion and $813.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,585.60 or 0.96968548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,231,193 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,210,572.025238 with 2,518,336,016.5535207 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.31865019 USD and is up 11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 498 active market(s) with $1,173,346,655.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.