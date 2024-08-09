Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TTP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

