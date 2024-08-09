Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:TTP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $40.15.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
