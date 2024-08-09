Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s previous close.
TOT traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.22. 22,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85. The company has a market cap of C$368.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.
