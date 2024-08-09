Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s previous close.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 1.7 %

TOT traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.22. 22,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85. The company has a market cap of C$368.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Company Profile

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 815,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,832,719.63. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 902,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,647,588. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.