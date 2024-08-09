ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Major Shareholder Acquires $68,726.08 in Stock

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rochel Soffer purchased 11,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $68,726.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rochel Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Rochel Soffer bought 12,500 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $83,125.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Rochel Soffer purchased 14,095 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $83,019.55.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 60.0 %

Shares of TBLT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.